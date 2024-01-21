Former Florida State running back Rodney Hill says he'll play for Miami Hurricanes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Florida State running back Rodney Hill has found a new place to play college football.

Hill announced Saturday on social media that he's committed to rival Miami.

After entering the transfer portal in December, Hill planned to stay in Tallahassee and play for head coach Willie Simmons at Florida A&M.

But Hill decided to return to the transfer portal after Simmons left to become running backs coach at Duke.

Hill had 77 carries for 334 rushing yards and two touchdowns in two seasons with the Seminoles. He also caught five passes for 83 yards last season.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Florida State running back Rodney Hill celebrates in the end zone after rushing for a 9-yard touchdown during the second half against Duke, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound redshirt sophomore will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Florida State has beaten the Hurricanes each of the past three years, including last season's 27-20 victory in Tallahassee.