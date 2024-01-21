Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Miami

Actions

Former Florida State running back Rodney Hill says he'll play for Miami Hurricanes

After backing out of transfer to Florida A&M, Hill decides to head south
Florida State Seminoles running back Rodney Hill during first half, Jan. 20, 2024
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Florida State running back Rodney Hill (29) returns a kickoff during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Florida State Seminoles running back Rodney Hill during first half, Jan. 20, 2024
Posted at 1:06 AM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 01:06:41-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Florida State running back Rodney Hill has found a new place to play college football.

Hill announced Saturday on social media that he's committed to rival Miami.

After entering the transfer portal in December, Hill planned to stay in Tallahassee and play for head coach Willie Simmons at Florida A&M.

But Hill decided to return to the transfer portal after Simmons left to become running backs coach at Duke.

Hill had 77 carries for 334 rushing yards and two touchdowns in two seasons with the Seminoles. He also caught five passes for 83 yards last season.

Florida State Seminoles running back Rodney Hill celebrates after 9-yard TD run vs. Duke Blue Devils, Oct. 21, 2023
Florida State running back Rodney Hill celebrates in the end zone after rushing for a 9-yard touchdown during the second half against Duke, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound redshirt sophomore will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Florida State has beaten the Hurricanes each of the past three years, including last season's 27-20 victory in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.