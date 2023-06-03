Watch Now
Edgardo Villegas, Yohandy Morales hit home runs as Hurricanes defeat Maine 9-1 in Coral Gables regional

Miami pitcher Gage Ziehl shuts down Black Bears
Miami Hurricanes outfielder Edgardo Villegas bats, Feb. 26, 2023
Doug Murray/AP
Miami outfielder Edgardo Villegas bats during a game against Dartmouth on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes outfielder Edgardo Villegas bats, Feb. 26, 2023
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 10:48:18-04

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Edgardo Villegas and Yohandy Morales each hit early home runs, Gage Ziehl set the tone on the mound, and Miami defeated Maine 9-1 on Friday night in the Coral Gables regional hosted by the Hurricanes.

Miami scored two in the first on the home run by Villegas and added five in the second, the big hit being a three-run blast by Morales. Both players finished with three RBIs. Zach Levenson drove in two with a seventh-inning home run.

Ziehl (8-4) shut down the Black Bears, allowing an unearned run on four hits through six innings. He struck out seven without a walk. Three relievers finished, allowing one hit.

The top-seeded Hurricanes (41-19) will play No. 2 Texas in the winner's bracket on Saturday. No. 4 Maine (32-20) faces No. 3 Louisiana in an elimination game. Texas defeated Louisiana 4-2 on Friday.

Black Bears starter Colin Fitzgerald (6-2) allowed seven hits and seven runs in an inning and a third. Maine's run scored on an error by the catcher in the fourth inning.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
