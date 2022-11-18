'A parent is very free and welcome to come and pick up their son if they are not happy,' Mario Cristobal says

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Mario Cristobal isn't afraid to part ways with disgruntled players – or their parents.

The first-year Miami head coach was candid when asked Wednesday about the parents of two players who recently made disparaging comments on Twitter about Cristobal's assistant coaches.

"I'm a parent myself and I think it's important to teach our own children to handle stuff like adults in a face-to-face manner, and as it relates to posting on social media, I was raised very different," he told reporters during a mid-week media session ahead of Miami's game at No. 9 Clemson.

The mother of third-year sophomore wide receiver Key'Shawn Smith recently took to Twitter to speak disapprovingly of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Miami wide receiver Key'Shawn Smith celebrates a touchdown during the first half against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Then after a blowout win at Georgia Tech last weekend, the father of freshman cornerback Khamauri Rodgers tagged secondary coach Jamile Addae in a tweet, calling him "a piece of work."

Cristobal told reporters he hasn't had any conversations with disgruntled parents of players.

"But a parent is very free and welcome to come and pick up their son if they are not happy with their playing time here at the University of Miami," he added.

The Hurricanes (5-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) need one more win to become bowl eligible.

Clemson (9-1, 7-0) owns the nation's longest home winning streak. The Tigers have won 39 consecutive games at "Death Valley" since a 43-42 loss to Pittsburgh on Nov. 12, 2016.