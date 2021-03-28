Chris Lykes changes course, decides to enter transfer portal

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes has changed his mind and decided to enter the transfer portal, two days after coach Jim Larranaga said the senior guard was turning pro.

Lykes' 2020-21 season was limited to two games because of an ankle injury.

He led Miami in scoring as a sophomore and junior.

Lykes said on social media that the best decision for him is to "return to college for another year and prove myself again," so he will enter the transfer portal "hoping for a fresh start."

Lykes did not say why he changed his plans.