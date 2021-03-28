Menu

Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Miami

Actions

Chris Lykes changes course, decides to enter transfer portal

Miami guard, limited to 2 games this season, opts for 'fresh start'
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Lynne Sladky/AP
Miami guard Chris Lykes shoots as Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite (25) and forward Jay Huff (30) defend during the second half of a game, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Coral Gables, Fla. Virginia won 46-44.
Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes shoots vs. Virginia Cavaliers in March 2020
Posted at 8:10 AM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 08:11:36-04

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes has changed his mind and decided to enter the transfer portal, two days after coach Jim Larranaga said the senior guard was turning pro.

Lykes' 2020-21 season was limited to two games because of an ankle injury.

He led Miami in scoring as a sophomore and junior.

Lykes said on social media that the best decision for him is to "return to college for another year and prove myself again," so he will enter the transfer portal "hoping for a fresh start."

Lykes did not say why he changed his plans.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right