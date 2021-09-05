Watch
Bryce Young throws 4 TDs as No. 1 Alabama routs No. 14 Miami 44-13

Alabama sacks Miami QB D'Eriq King 4 times
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Bazemore/AP
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young scrambles away from Miami safety Gilbert Frierson before throwing a touchdown pass during the first half Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta.
Alabama Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young eludes Miami Hurricanes safety Gilbert Frierson in Atlanta in 2021
Posted at 11:13 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 23:22:29-04

ATLANTA — Top-ranked Alabama looks very much like a team capable of making another run at a national title.

Bryce Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to throw four touchdown passes in his starting debut, leading a 44-13 rout of No. 14 Miami.

Young finished off the Hurricanes with a 94-yard touchdown pass to transfer Jameson Williams early in the third quarter.

The Tide defense also turned in a stellar performance.

Alabama sacked D'Eriq King four times, forced three turnovers and came up with a goal-line stand that snuffed out Miami's last gasp at making a game of it.

