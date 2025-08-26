Brightline offers special train service for University of Miami games against Notre Dame, Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The University of Miami football team has some big home games early this season, and Brightline is helping fans get to Hard Rock Stadium.

The commuter train service announced Tuesday that they will have special trains and a free shuttle from the Aventura station for games against Notre Dame this Sunday and the University of Florida on Sept. 20.

Fans with an active university email from several schools in Florida (see list below) are eligible 25% off fares when they create a Brightline account.



Sunday, Aug. 31 Brightline Game Day Trains

Orlando trains depart 1:50 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m.

West Palm Beach trains depart 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., arriving in Aventura at 4:51 p.m., 5:56 p.m. and 6:56 p.m.

Miami trains depart 3:45 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 6:05 p.m., arriving in Aventura at 4:02 p.m., 5:07 p.m. and 6:22 p.m.

List of schools eligible for discount fares with an active university email:



Barry University

Beacon College

Broward College

Florida A&M University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida Institute of Technology

Florida International University

Florida Polytechnic University

Florida State University

Keiser University

Lake Sumter State College

Lynn University

Miami Dade College

Nova Southeastern University

Palm Beach Atlantic University

Palm Beach State College

Rollins College

Saint Leo University

Seminole State College

Stetson University

St. Thomas University

University of Central Florida

University of Florida

University of Miami

University of North Florida

University of South Florida

Valencia College

The exteriors of Brightline Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach stations will be lit green and orange in celebration of the Miami Hurricanes throughout the weekend.

Express trains and shuttles will also be available for all Miami Dolphins games throughout the 2025 season, beginning with the home opener against the New England Patriots on Sept. 14.