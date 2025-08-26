Brightline offers special train service for University of Miami games against Notre Dame, Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The University of Miami football team has some big home games early this season, and Brightline is helping fans get to Hard Rock Stadium.
The commuter train service announced Tuesday that they will have special trains and a free shuttle from the Aventura station for games against Notre Dame this Sunday and the University of Florida on Sept. 20.
Fans with an active university email from several schools in Florida (see list below) are eligible 25% off fares when they create a Brightline account.
Sunday, Aug. 31 Brightline Game Day Trains
- Orlando trains depart 1:50 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m.
- West Palm Beach trains depart 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., arriving in Aventura at 4:51 p.m., 5:56 p.m. and 6:56 p.m.
- Miami trains depart 3:45 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 6:05 p.m., arriving in Aventura at 4:02 p.m., 5:07 p.m. and 6:22 p.m.
List of schools eligible for discount fares with an active university email:
- Barry University
- Beacon College
- Broward College
- Florida A&M University
- Florida Atlantic University
- Florida Institute of Technology
- Florida International University
- Florida Polytechnic University
- Florida State University
- Keiser University
- Lake Sumter State College
- Lynn University
- Miami Dade College
- Nova Southeastern University
- Palm Beach Atlantic University
- Palm Beach State College
- Rollins College
- Saint Leo University
- Seminole State College
- Stetson University
- St. Thomas University
- University of Central Florida
- University of Florida
- University of Miami
- University of North Florida
- University of South Florida
- Valencia College
The exteriors of Brightline Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach stations will be lit green and orange in celebration of the Miami Hurricanes throughout the weekend.
Express trains and shuttles will also be available for all Miami Dolphins games throughout the 2025 season, beginning with the home opener against the New England Patriots on Sept. 14.