Boston College beats Miami in opening round of ACC Tournament

WASHINGTON — Quinten Post scored 30 points and Jaeden Zackery scored 16 points and 11th-seeded Boston College controlled No. 14 Miami most of the way, beating the Hurricanes 81-65 in an opening-round game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Tuesday night.

Boston College (18-14) plays sixth-seeded Clemson on Thursday night. The Eagles have a three-game winning streak, two of which are against the Hurricanes and the other against Louisville. Louisville and Miami finished last and next-to-last respectively in the ACC.

Miami (15-17) ended an injury-riddled year losing 10 straight.

In finishing a point shy of tying his career-high point total, Post recorded a double-double as he grabbed 13 rebounds. He scored 31 against Fairfield in Boston College's 89-70 season-opening win on Nov. 6.

Claudell Harris Jr. scored 12 points and Devin McGlockton 10 for the Eagles (18-14) who shot 49.2% (31 for 63).

Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack each scored 18 points and Matthew Cleveland 12 for Miami.

Post went on his own 11-0 run turning a 7-all tie into an 18-13 lead. Post made consecutive 3s around one from Miami's Wooga Poplar and had a three-point play and a jump shot in a 2 1/2-minute stretch. Boston College continued piling points and went on a 12-1 run that made it a 30-14 lead when Donald Hand Jr. made a 3 with 10:43 before halftime.

Susan Walsh/AP Boston College forward Devin McGlockton makes a rebound against Miami guard Wooga Poplar during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Washington.

Bensley Joseph made a basket for the Hurricanes to get them within 34-26 before Boston College countered with a 13-6 outburst to close the half up 47-32.

Michael Nwoko's layup for Miami made it 64-56 with 8:04 left marking the only time the Hurricanes got within single digits after halftime, McGlockton converted a tip-in, Post added another 3 and Hand made a jumper and the Eagles' lead was 71-58 with 6:19 left.

Boston College moved its all-time series lead to 30-29 against Miami.