Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Miami

Actions

Another close one: Miami rallies, beats Georgia Tech 33-30

items.[0].image.alt
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Miami wide receiver Mike Harley (3) is taken down by Georgia Tech defensive back Tre Swilling during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Tre Swilling,Mike Harley
Posted at 5:41 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 17:41:40-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Another week, another close game for Miami.

To the Hurricanes, another win was all that mattered.

Tyler Van Dyke threw three touchdown passes, Charleston Rambo had 210 receiving yards to nearly break the Miami single-game record and the Hurricanes continued their second-half surge with a 33-30 win over Georgia Tech. Van Dyke completed 22 of 34 passes for 389 yards. Rambo had seven catches, falling just 10 yards shy of matching the Miami record of 220 yards set by Eddie Brown in 1984.

Jaylan Knighton ran for a career-best 162 yards and a score for Miami. Jeff Sims threw for 194 yards and a touchdown for Georgia Tech.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.