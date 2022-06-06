Watch
UCLA beats Florida 8-0 in 6 innings, eliminates Gators from Women's College World Series

Holly Azevedo throws 2-hit shutout in just 88 pitches
UCLA Bruins pitcher Holly Azevedo pitches to Florida Gators in fifth inning of Women's College World Series, June 5, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Alonzo Adams/AP
UCLA's Holly Azevedo pitches against Florida in the fifth inning of a Women's College World Series game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Oklahoma City.
UCLA Bruins pitcher Holly Azevedo pitches to Florida Gators in fifth inning of Women's College World Series, June 5, 2022
Posted at 11:28 PM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 23:28:53-04

OKLAHOMA CITY — Holly Azevedo threw a two-hit shutout and No. 5 UCLA beat No. 14 Florida 8-0 in six innings Sunday to reach the Women's College World Series semifinals and eliminate the Gators.

She threw just 88 pitches to claim the win.

Kelli Godin, Maya Brady and Briana Perez each had two hits for the Bruins.

UCLA will play No. 1 seed Oklahoma in the semifinals and will have to beat the defending champion Sooners twice to reach the best-of-three championship series.

The teams met in the championship series in 2019, with UCLA winning both games to claim the title.

