Tre Mann scores 22 points as Florida holds off Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament

Gators snap 2-game tournament losing streak with 69-63 win
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Mark Humphrey/AP
Florida guard Tre Mann plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of a game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
Posted at 10:37 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 10:37:00-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tre Mann scored 22 points, and Florida held off Vanderbilt 69-63 Thursday to advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded Gators snapped a two-game skid coming into the tournament, and they will play No. 4 seed Tennessee on Friday for the second game between the teams in six days.

Noah Locke scored 13 points for Florida, and Tyree Appleby added 12 off the bench.

Vanderbilt (9-16) lost to Florida for the third time this season and sixth straight in this series.

Scotty Pippen Jr. led the Commodores with 23 points, making all 10 of his free throws.

