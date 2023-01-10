Tim Tebow elected to College Football Hall of Fame

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow highlights the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class.

The two-time national champion and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner was among 18 players elected Monday.

Tebow became the first sophomore to ever win college football's top individual honor, awarded to the most outstanding player.

Kelly Kline/AP Florida quarterback Tim Tebow stands behind the Heisman Trophy after winning the award Saturday, Dec. 8, 2007, in New York.

A five-star recruit out of high school, Tebow led the Gators to the 2006 and 2008 national championships, sandwiched around the Heisman. He also set 28 school records and five NCAA records during his time in Gainesville while becoming the first player in college football history to rush and pass for at least 20 touchdowns in a season.

Tebow led the Gators to a 48-7 record in four seasons, which included a school-record 22-game winning streak during his tenure. He threw for 9,284 yards and 88 touchdowns while also rushing for 2,947 yards and 55 touchdowns in his career.

Steve Cannon/AP Florida quarterback Tim Tebow celebrates his second-quarter touchdown during a rivalry game against Florida State, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2008, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida won 45-15.

The 25th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft spent two seasons with the Denver Broncos, leading the team to the playoffs during the 2011 season. He was later traded to the New York Jets after the Broncos signed Peyton Manning. He also spent time with the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and, most recently, the Jacksonville Jaguars – as an experimental tight end – without appearing in a regular-season game.

In addition to football, Tebow tried his hand at baseball – a sport he played in high school – and signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets. However, he never advanced past Triple-A and retired in 2021.