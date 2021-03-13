Tennessee eliminates Gators in SEC Tournament quarterfinals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points to lead five Volunteers in double figures, and Tennessee beat Florida 78-66 Friday to advance to the Southeastern Conference semifinals for a third straight tournament.

The Volunteers won their second straight over Florida in the span of six days. The first gave the Vols a bye to the SEC quarterfinals, and this time they never trailed advancing to semifinal against sixth-ranked Alabama.

Florida lost for the second time in three games.

Tre Mann finished with a career-high 30 points for the Gators after having only two points in the first half.