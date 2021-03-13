Menu

Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Florida

Actions

Tennessee eliminates Gators in SEC Tournament quarterfinals

Volunteers beat Florida for second time in 6 days
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Mark Humphrey/AP
Tennessee's Keon Johnson (45) passes the ball away from Florida defenders Tre Mann (1) and Osayi Osifo (15) in the second half of a quarterfinal game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee Volunteers guard Keon Johnson vs. Florida Gators in 2021 SEC Tournament
Posted at 8:17 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 20:40:36-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points to lead five Volunteers in double figures, and Tennessee beat Florida 78-66 Friday to advance to the Southeastern Conference semifinals for a third straight tournament.

The Volunteers won their second straight over Florida in the span of six days. The first gave the Vols a bye to the SEC quarterfinals, and this time they never trailed advancing to semifinal against sixth-ranked Alabama.

Florida lost for the second time in three games.

Tre Mann finished with a career-high 30 points for the Gators after having only two points in the first half.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right