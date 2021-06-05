Watch
South Alabama eliminates Florida in shocking 19-1 win

Gators suffer second largest margin of defeat in program history
Gary McCullough/AP
Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan watches from the dugout during a baseball game against North Florida, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Posted at 5:58 PM, Jun 05, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Santi Montiel homered and drove in five runs and South Alabama collected 21 hits in a 19-1 win over stunned Florida in an elimination game in the Gainesville Regional.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, following a walk, a ground out on a sacrifice bunt and fly out, with two away, South Alabama proceeded to erupt for 10 straight hits, scored 10 runs and sent the next 11 batters to the plate.

Josh Rivera went 2 for 3 for the Gators and scored their lone run.

The Jaguars handed Florida its second largest margin of defeat in program history.

Mississippi State beat the Gators 20-2 on May 5, 2000, in Starkville, Mississippi.

