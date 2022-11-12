Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Florida

Actions

QB recruit Jaden Rashada flips commitment from Miami to Florida

Prized QB says Gators 'building something very special' under Billy Napier
Florida Gators seat backs on bleachers at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in 2016
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Florida Gators seat backs sit in the stands of Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium before a game against North Texas, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Gainesville, Fla.
Florida Gators seat backs on bleachers at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in 2016
Posted at 12:12 AM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 00:12:52-05

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Florida Gators have beaten the Miami Hurricanes – at least on the recruiting trail.

Blue-chip California high school quarterback Jaden Rashada announced Friday on Twitter that he's switching his commitment from Miami to Florida.

Rashada wrote that he had "been weighing (his) options heavily" over the past few months before ultimately deciding to play for the Gators and first-year head coach Billy Napier instead.

"I have tremendous respect for Miami and what they are going to accomplish there but I have watched this season and Coach Napier and his team are building something very special in The Swamp and I want to be a part of it."

The coveted four-star recruit was previously committed to the Hurricanes under first-year head coach Mario Cristobal, but Miami's struggles on the field may have contributed to the change of heart.

Miami (4-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) has lost four of its past six games, including a 45-3 shellacking to rival Florida State at home last weekend.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
South Florida's 9 promo

Local news, entertainment & more!