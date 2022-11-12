QB recruit Jaden Rashada flips commitment from Miami to Florida

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Florida Gators have beaten the Miami Hurricanes – at least on the recruiting trail.
Blue-chip California high school quarterback Jaden Rashada announced Friday on Twitter that he's switching his commitment from Miami to Florida.
God is great, please respect my decision! IM HOME 🏡🐊. #GOGATORS🐊 #COMMITTED @coach_bnapier @CoachRyanO @kearycolbert pic.twitter.com/hZzav80fp5— Jaden Rashada 5️⃣ (@jadenrashada) November 11, 2022
Rashada wrote that he had "been weighing (his) options heavily" over the past few months before ultimately deciding to play for the Gators and first-year head coach Billy Napier instead.
"I have tremendous respect for Miami and what they are going to accomplish there but I have watched this season and Coach Napier and his team are building something very special in The Swamp and I want to be a part of it."
The coveted four-star recruit was previously committed to the Hurricanes under first-year head coach Mario Cristobal, but Miami's struggles on the field may have contributed to the change of heart.
Miami (4-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) has lost four of its past six games, including a 45-3 shellacking to rival Florida State at home last weekend.