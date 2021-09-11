Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Florida

Actions

QB debate continues as No. 13 Florida routs USF 42-20

Emory Jones, Anthony Richardson each rush for, throw TDs
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Chris O'Meara/AP
Florida quarterback Emory Jones outruns South Florida safeties Mekhi LaPointe (22) and Matthew Hill (1) on a 33-yard touchdown run during the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Florida Gators QB Emory Jones outruns South Florida Bulls for 33-yard TD in 2021
Posted at 5:01 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 17:01:36-04

TAMPA, Fla. — No. 13 Florida tuned up for the start of Southeastern Conference play with a 42-20 rout of overmatched South Florida that may — or may not — have answered the question of whether starter Emory Jones or backup Anthony Richardson is best suited to run the Gators offense.

The quarterbacks shared playing time for the second straight week, with each having his way in the opening half against a USF defense that allowed touchdowns on five consecutive possessions after producing a three-and-out to start the game.

Jones threw for one touchdown and ran for another, but also tossed two interceptions.

Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson runs for 80-yard TD at South Florida Bulls in 2021
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson gets past South Florida linebacker Brian Norris on an 80-yard touchdown run during the second half of a game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Richardson ran for 115 yards and one touchdown while throwing for 152 yards and two scores.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)