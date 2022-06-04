Watch
Lugo, Lindsey lead Gators past Oregon State 7-1 in Women's College World Series

Lugo's 6 scoreless innings help 14th-seeded Florida win opener
Florida Gators pitcher Natalie Lugo celebrates final out vs. Oregon State Beavers in Women's College World Series, June 3, 2022
Alonzo Adams/AP
Florida pitcher Natalie Lugo (10) celebrates after the final out against Oregon State in a Women's College World Series game Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Natalie Lugo pitched six innings of scoreless relief and Cheyenne Lindsey went 3 for 3 to help 14th-seeded Florida beat Oregon State 7-1 on Thursday night in the Women's College World Series opener for both teams.

Lugo gave up one hit and struck out six.

Florida advanced to play seventh-seeded Oklahoma State — a 4-2 winner over Arizona in the late game — on Saturday.

Oregon State will face Arizona in an elimination game Friday.

Avery Goelz had two hits and knocked in three runs and Charli Echols hit a solo homer for the Gators.

Oregon State's Sarah Haendiges pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs on 10 hits in the loss.

