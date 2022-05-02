Watch
Keyontae Johnson enters transfer portal, hopes to play again

Florida forward hasn't practiced, played since collapsing on court in December 2020
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson, March 5, 2022
Matt Stamey/AP
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson smiles after being introduced as a starter before the first half of a game against Kentucky, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson, March 5, 2022
Posted at 11:03 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 11:03:04-04

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020 and hasn't practiced or played since, has entered the NCAA transfer portal with hopes of resuming his college career.

School officials confirmed Johnson's desire to move on from Florida following his graduation over the weekend.

It's possible the 22-year-old hopes to prove he's healthy before turning pro, which has been one of his goals for more than a year.

The Norfolk, Virginia, native has a $5 million insurance policy that would pay out if he never plays again.

The policy allows him to take part in a handful of games to test his health. If he proceeds beyond the set number of games, any potential payout would be nullified.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
