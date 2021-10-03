Watch
Kentucky rallies past No. 10 Florida

Defensive stand holds off Gators
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Michael Clubb/AP
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. runs for TD in fourth quarter vs. Florida Gators in 2021
Posted at 10:26 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 22:29:11-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Trevin Wallace returned a blocked field goal 76 yards for the go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter, Chris Rodriguez Jr. added a 9-yard scoring run early in the fourth and Kentucky made a final defensive stand to hold off No. 10 Florida 20-13 on Saturday.

The SEC East Division showdown was more of a slog than a slugfest for much of the night, and the Gators were poised to add Jace Christmanny 48-yard field goal attempt to their 10-7 lead.

Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal got a hand on the low kick that sent the ball fluttering the line to Wallace, who found small seam to race for the game-changing TD.

