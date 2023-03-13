Gators stay home to host UCF in NIT first-round game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Gators missed out on an NCAA tournament bid, so they'll have to settle for the runner-up tournament.

Florida earned a No. 4 seed in the National Invitational Tournament and will host Central Florida in a first-round game Wednesday night.

The Gators (16-16) finished .500 after losing to NCAA tournament-bound Mississippi State in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Todd Golden becomes just the second first-year head coach in Florida history to lead the Gators to a postseason appearance.

Florida is 10-1 all-time against the Knights (18-14). This will mark the first meeting between the teams since Florida's 79-66 win in Gainesville on Nov. 23, 2012.

Wednesday's game will be nationally televised on ESPN2 at 7 p.m.

The winner will meet either top-seeded Oregon or UC Irvine.