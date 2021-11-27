Watch
Gators top rival Seminoles 24-21 for 3rd straight in series

Anthony Richardson comes off bench, leads Florida to bowl eligibility
John Raoux/AP
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson scrambles past Florida State linebacker Kalen DeLoach for a short gain during the second half Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla.
Posted at 5:19 PM, Nov 27, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Anthony Richardson came off the bench and led Florida to a 24-21 victory over rival Florida State on Saturday that made the Gators bowl eligible a week after firing coach Dan Mullen.

Richardson replaced turnover-prone Emory Jones early in third quarter and played significant snaps for the first time in a month.

The dynamic freshman completed 5 of 7 passes for 55 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown to Justin Shorter that gave the Gators (6-6) some breathing room in a tight game.

Dameon Pierce took over from there.

The Seminoles (5-7) will miss the postseason for the third time in four years.

