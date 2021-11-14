Gators rally to beat Samford 70-52 in shootout

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Emory Jones accounted for 550 yards and seven touchdowns, delivering a career performance in Florida's come-from-behind, 70-52 victory against lower-division Samford.

Although the Gators ended a three-game skid, the offensive shootout in the Swamp felt more like a loss than any outcome in embattled coach Dan Mullen's four years in Gainesville.

Florida gave up its most points (42) in a half against any opponent, and it came against a middle-of-the pack team from the Southern Conference and less than a week after Mullen fired two of his top assistants.