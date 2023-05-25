Florida-Georgia game to remain in Jacksonville through 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida-Georgia football game is staying in Jacksonville – at least for a few more years.

Both schools announced Wednesday that they've exercised the option to extend the contract with the city of Jacksonville through the 2025 season.

This is the final year of the most-recent game agreement between the Southeastern Conference rivals and the city, but the option keeps the neutral-site game at TIAA Bank Field for another two seasons.

Both schools had until June 30 to notify the city if they sought to extend the deal.

"The city of Jacksonville has been an historic host for one of the great rivalry games in all of college football," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said. "We are excited to have the game in Jacksonville for another two seasons."

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has expressed recruiting concerns when it comes to playing in Jacksonville. Under NCAA rules, schools aren't allowed to host recruits at neutral sites.

"We're allowed to use tickets, but we can't host them," Smart said last year. "We can't do anything. So, I never understood – I never understand – what would we do with them? We can't legally see them. We can't talk to them. We can't host them, visit with them. We can say, 'There's a ticket at the gate. Enjoy the game.' So that's really all we can do."

John Raoux/AP Georgia running back Daijun Edwards runs for a 22-yard touchdown past Florida cornerback Avery Helm (24) and defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (33) during the third quarter Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said he's "pleased with the decision to exercise the option that will keep the game in Jacksonville for 2024 and 2025."

"We look forward to discussions that I'm sure will continue over the next couple years exploring all the options for 2026 and beyond," Brooks added. "We continue to be appreciative of the working relationship we have with the University of Florida and the city of Jacksonville."

Jacksonville has been home to the Florida-Georgia every year since 1933, except for 1943 (when there was no season because of World War II) and 1995-96, when the games were played on campus during the construction of what was then Jacksonville Municipal Stadium.

"Jacksonville has been the proud home of the Georgia-Florida game since 1933," Mayor Lenny Curry said. "We are excited to welcome back the thousands of Dawgs and Gators to Jacksonville in 2024 and 2025. I want to thank the University of Georgia and University of Florida for their continued faith and investment in our city."

The Bulldogs have won five of the past six meetings, including a 42-20 win last season, and eight times in the last 12 years.