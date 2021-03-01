Ex-LSU tight end Arik Gilbert won't play for Florida after previously committing to Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A former LSU tight end who spurned the Tigers and committed to Florida is back on the transfer market.

Arik Gilbert announced Sunday on Twitter that he has decommitted from the Gators.

I have decided to decommit from the university of Florida and re-enter the portal. I will not be announcing my final decision until i am enrolled into school and on campus. — AG2 (@arik_gilbert) February 28, 2021

Gilbert said he won't announce where he's going until he's "enrolled into school and on campus."

The former five-star recruit from the 2020 class played in eight games for LSU as a true freshman last year, hauling in 35 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns before opting out of the remainder of the season in December.

Gilbert said in January that he was transferring to Florida, where he was expected to compete to replace John Mackey Award winner Kyle Pitts, who declared for the NFL Draft. Gilbert's tweet has since been deleted.

But Gilbert ultimately never played a down for the Gators, who have two other tight ends from the 2021 signing class, and is back in the transfer portal.