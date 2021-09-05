Watch
Emory Jones starts, Anthony Richardson shines as No. 13 Florida beats FAU 35-14

Fourth-year junior's first start includes TD pass, 2 interceptions
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Raoux/AP
Florida quarterback Emory Jones throws a pass as he get a block from offensive lineman Ethan White (77) during the first half of the team's game against Florida Atlantic, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla.
Posted at 11:28 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 23:28:43-04

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Emory Jones' first career start included a touchdown pass, two interceptions and a 35-14 victory against Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.

Jones was far from sharp in the Swamp, but the fourth-year junior had some moments to build on moving forward.

He did much of his damage with his legs, finishing with 74 of the team's 400 yards rushing.

His backup, Anthony Richardson, looked more ready for the spotlight.

Richardson ran seven times for 160 yards, including a 73-yard score late in the game and an 11-yarder in which he broke three tackles and hurdled another defender.

He was 3-for-8 passing for 40 yards.

