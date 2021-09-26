Watch
Emory Jones comes up big as No. 11 Gators rout Tennessee again

Florida QB scores 2 touchdowns, rushes for career-high 144 yards
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Raoux/AP
Florida quarterback Emory Jones tries to get past Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough during the second half of a game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla.
Posted at 11:04 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 23:04:47-04

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Emory Jones had two touchdown passes to go along with a career-high 144 yards rushing, leading No. 11 Florida to a 38-14 victory over Tennessee on Saturday night and extending nearly two decades of dominance in the series.

The Gators won their fifth straight and 16th in 17 years in a series that used to go a long way toward determining the Southeastern Conference's Eastern Division.

First-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is trying to get it back there. The second half showed he's still got a way to go.

The Gators scored on consecutive drives in the third quarter to turn a three-point game into comfortable lead.

