Emory Jones' 4 touchdowns helps Gators rout Vanderbilt 42-0

Commodores lose 15th consecutive SEC game
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Florida head coach Dan Mullen calls out instructions in front of quarterback Emory Jones during the second half of a game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla.
Posted at 4:40 AM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 04:40:56-04

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Emory Jones had a career-high four touchdowns passes, potentially quieting calls for backup Anthony Richardson, and No. 20 Florida routed woeful Vanderbilt 42-0 on Saturday.

It was a feel-good victory for the Gators on homecoming after a gut-wrenching loss at Kentucky essentially knocked coach Dan Mullen's team out of contention in the Southeastern Conference's Eastern Division.

Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC) won its eighth straight in the series and its 30th in the past 31 meetings.

The Commodores (2-4, 0-2) dropped their 15th consecutive league game.

