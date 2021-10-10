Emory Jones' 4 touchdowns helps Gators rout Vanderbilt 42-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Emory Jones had a career-high four touchdowns passes, potentially quieting calls for backup Anthony Richardson, and No. 20 Florida routed woeful Vanderbilt 42-0 on Saturday.

It was a feel-good victory for the Gators on homecoming after a gut-wrenching loss at Kentucky essentially knocked coach Dan Mullen's team out of contention in the Southeastern Conference's Eastern Division.

Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC) won its eighth straight in the series and its 30th in the past 31 meetings.

The Commodores (2-4, 0-2) dropped their 15th consecutive league game.