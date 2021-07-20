Watch
Dan Mullen, Gators adapting to life with new QB, playmakers

Gators must replace Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask, 2 first-round draft picks
Butch Dill/AP
Florida head coach Dan Mullen speaks to reporters during Southeastern Conference media days Monday, July 19, 2021, in Hoover, Ala.
Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen at 2021 SEC media days
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jul 20, 2021
HOOVER, Ala. — Florida coach Dan Mullen puts a positive spin on losing his three best offensive playmakers.

The Gators are replacing Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask at quarterback and two first-round NFL draft picks -- wide receiver Kadarius Toney and tight end Kyle Pitts.

It could mean a big difference in style for an offense that led the nation in passing en route to a Southeastern Eastern Division title.

Mullen says making such adjustments is part of the fun of coaching.

The dual-threat Emory Jones is the front-runner to replace Trask.

