Blake Buchanan's late free throws lift Virginia past Florida, 73-70

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blake Buchanan hit 3 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 62 seconds to lift Virginia to a 73-70 win over Florida at the Hall of Fame Series in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday night.

Walter Clayton Jr. scored at the basket to tie the game at 69-69 with 1:18 to play, but his free throw with 51 seconds left to pull the Gators within one, 71-70, was the last point Florida would score.

Buchanan hit the first of two from the foul line with 11 seconds left that made it 72-70 and Reece Beekman hit the second of two free throws to set the final margin.

Buchanan hit 10-of-16 free throws and finished with 18 points to lead Virginia (2-0). Beekman added 13 points, five assists and four steals and Jacob Groves scored 12 points.

Riley Kugel led four Gators (1-1) into double-figure scoring with 17 points and Will Richard added 16 points. Micah Handlogten scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Tyrese Samuel added 10 points and 11 rebounds.