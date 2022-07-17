Watch Now
Anthony Richardson drops 'AR-15' nickname

Gators QB doesn't want association with rifle used in Texas school shooting
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson scrambles for yardage during the first half of a game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Posted at 7:50 PM, Jul 17, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson said Sunday he will no longer use the nickname "AR-15" as part of his apparel line.

"While a nickname is only a nickname and 'AR-15' was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the semi-automatic rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form," Richardson said in a statement on his official website and on social media. "My representatives and I are currently working on rebranding, which includes the creation of a new logo and transitioning to simply using 'AR' and my name, Anthony Richardson."

An AR-15 rifle was used to kill 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school in May.

Richardson's apparel brand also featured a scope reticle logo, which he said will be discontinued.

With Emory Jones having transferred to Arizona State, Richardson is the presumed starting quarterback for the Gators this season under first-year head coach Billy Napier.

The Gators will open their season Sept. 3 against reigning Pacific 12 Conference champion Utah.

