$5 million insurance payout awaits Keyontae Johnson, AP sources say

Gators player who collapsed during game mulls whether to cash in on policy
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matt Stamey/AP
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson takes a shot against Baylor during the first half of a game, Jan. 25, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla.
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson prepares to shoot basketball, Jan. 25, 2020
Posted at 10:22 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 22:22:56-04

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A University of Florida basketball player who collapsed during a game last December is deciding whether to try and get medically cleared to play professionally or cash in a $5 million insurance policy.

Two people with knowledge of Keyontae Johnson's situation told The Associated Press that the senior forward's policy went into effect in July 2020, five months before he crashed face-first onto the court at Florida State.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of privacy concerns.

Johnson hasn't practiced or played since, and according to one of the people, the Gators don't anticipate him being medically cleared to return this season.

