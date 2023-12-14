Watch Now
Gators to travel to SEC newcomer Texas in November, host Texas A&M in 2024 conference opener

Florida's other home games are Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi
Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. celebrates with QB Graham Mertz, offensive lineman Jake Slaughter and tight end Hayden Hansen, Oct. 7, 2023
John Raoux/AP
Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) celebrates his 7-yard touchdown run against Vanderbilt with quarterback Graham Mertz, offensive lineman Jake Slaughter, second from right, and tight end Hayden Hansen (89) during the first half Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla.
Posted at 8:40 AM, Dec 14, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida will travel to Southeastern Conference newcomer Texas in November.

The SEC unveiled its complete schedule for the 2024 football season, which will include Texas and Oklahoma.

Under the new scheduling format, the SEC will do away with divisions and the top two teams in the regular-season standings will play for the conference championship in Atlanta.

For Florida, that means a change of scenery and some less-frequent opponents on the schedule.

2024 Florida Gators Football Schedule

DateOpponent
Aug. 31Miami
Sept. 7Samford
Sept. 14Texas A&M
Sept. 21at Mississippi State
Sept. 28bye
Oct. 5UCF
Oct. 12at Tennessee
Oct. 19Kentucky
Oct. 26bye
Nov. 2Georgia (in Jacksonville)
Nov. 9at Texas
Nov. 16LSU
Nov. 23Mississippi
Nov. 30at Florida State

The Gators will open SEC play at home against Texas A&M on Sept. 14. They'll also visit Mississippi State (Sept. 21) and Tennessee (Oct. 12) before their final SEC road game at Texas.

It will be the first meeting between the Gators and Longhorns since 1940.

Florida's other home SEC games are Kentucky (Oct. 19), LSU (Nov. 19) and Mississippi (Nov. 23).

Florida Gators QB Graham Mertz pressured by Kentucky Wildcats linebacker J.J. Weaver, Sept. 30, 2023
Florida quarterback Graham Mertz is pressured by Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver during the second half Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Lexington, Ky.

The rivalry game against Georgia in Jacksonville will take place on Nov. 2 after Florida's second bye week of the season. The first bye comes after the Mississippi State game.

Absent from the schedule are former divisional opponents Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Florida's nonconference schedule consists of three state opponents – Miami in the Aug. 31 season opener, Central Florida on Oct. 5 and at Florida State in the Nov. 30 regular-season finale. The Gators will also host Samford on Sept. 7.

