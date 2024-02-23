Stuart resident Taylor A. Gerring pledges $5.5 million to UCF athletics

ORLANDO, Fla. — A University of Central Florida graduate from Stuart has pledged $5.5 million to help UCF build a football facility.

The largest single cash pledge commitment ever given to the athletics department comes from Taylor A. Gerring, who graduated from UCF in 2005.

Gerring is co-founder of the Ethereum Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting cryptocurrency and related technologies.

Because of Gerring's gift, the UCF Board of Trustees voted Thursday to name the proposed football facility after him. It would be called the Taylor A. Gerring Football Center.

"I'm happy to give back to the university to show my appreciation for everything that's been provided to me," he said in a statement released by UCF. "My hope is that it inspires other students to achieve great things."

This is another rendering showing the proposed Taylor A. Gerring Football Center at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

Of the $5.5 million, $5 million will be earmarked for the construction of a new football facility next to FBC Mortgage Stadium. The other $500,000 will go toward a facilities endowment fund in Gerring's name.

Gerring also pledged $1 million to UCF's name, image and likeness collective.

"We're so grateful for Taylor and how he continues to be one of the biggest supporters of our program," UCF football coach Gus Malzahn said. "This gift is huge for our program, both now and in the future, and we're extremely thankful for his investment in UCF football."

UCF just completed its first football season as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

"This is my way to do what I can in this moment of time as we enter the Big 12 Conference," Gerring said. "There's a lot of momentum and excitement behind that, and I hope to inspire other donors to jump in and help us reach the end goals we're looking for."