Seminoles move up to No. 3; Hurricanes jump into top 25

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida State has moved up one spot in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll after another dominant victory, while Miami jumped into the top 25 after upsetting Texas A&M.

The Seminoles (2-0) are ranked No. 3 and the Hurricanes are ranked No. 22 in the poll released Sunday.

Florida State scored its most points since 2017 Saturday night in a 66-13 rout of Southern Mississippi in Tallahassee.

Hours earlier, Miami knocked off then-No. 23 Texas A&M 48-33 at Hard Rock Stadium to hand current Aggies and former Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher his first loss in South Florida.

Lynne Sladky/AP Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke passes during the first half against Texas A&M, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Seminoles take the spot previously held by Alabama, which lost to Texas 34-24 at home. The Longhorns jumped up four spots to No. 4, while the Crimson Tide dropped seven spots to No. 10.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia received 55 first-place votes to remain the clear No. 1. Michigan is No. 2 with two first-place votes. Florida State received three first-place votes.

Phil Sears/AP Florida State running back Trey Benson runs for a touchdown in the first quarter game against Southern Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Miami (2-0) joins Florida State, No. 20 North Carolina and No. 21 Duke as the fourth Atlantic Coast Conference team to enter the rankings.

Clemson, which lost at Duke in the season opener, slipped out of the top 25 despite routing lower-division Charleston Southern. That ends a streak of 21 straight appearances. The Tigers face Florida Atlantic at home next weekend.

The Hurricanes and Seminoles are both ranked in the regular season for the first time since 2017 – Fisher's final year at Florida State.

Miami hosts Bethune-Cookman this Thursday night.

Florida State begins ACC play at Boston College next weekend.