Seminoles move up in both polls, Hurricanes drop out of coaches poll

Florida State ranked No. 4, Miami drops to No. 25 in AP poll
Florida State Seminoles tackle Virginia Tech Hokies QB Kyron Drones and Miami Hurricanes receiver Xavier Restrepo consoled after losing to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
AP Photo/Colin Hackley/Wilfredo Lee
Left: Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones is tackled by Florida State linebacker DJ Lundy and defensive lineman Byron Turner Jr. Right: Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo is consoled after Georgia Tech beat Miami 23-20 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Posted at 3:45 PM, Oct 08, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida State moved up one spot in both polls and Miami plummeted in the rankings released Sunday.

The Seminoles (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) are now ranked No. 4 in The Associated Press and coaches polls after beating Virginia Tech 39-17 to remain undefeated.

Meanwhile, Miami dropped eight spots in the AP poll and fell out of the coaches poll after a questionable coaching decision cost the Hurricanes (4-1, 0-1 ACC) in Saturday night's game against Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets went 74 yards in 24 seconds, just after the Hurricanes had the option to take a knee, run out the clock and likely win the game to remain unbeaten.

Instead, Miami running back Don Chaney fumbled the ball away, allowing Haynes King to connect with Christian Leary on a 44-yard touchdown pass with two seconds left.

"We should have taken a knee," Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said after the game.

Miami Hurricanes players sit dejected on sideline after giving up game-winning touchdown vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Oct. 7, 2023
Miami players sit dejected on the sideline in the final seconds of the fourth quarter after the Hurricanes gave up the game-winning touchdown against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Hurricanes will travel to No. 12 North Carolina next weekend to face the undefeated Tar Heels (5-0, 2-0 ACC) in a must-win game for Miami's championship aspirations.

Florida State hosts Syracuse (4-2, 0-2 ACC) and No. 17 Duke (4-1, 1-0 ACC) each of the next two weekends.

Georgia (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) and Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten Conference) remain first and second, respectively, after dominant wins.

No. 3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) and Florida State each moved up one spot after previously undefeated Texas lost to Oklahoma 34-30. The Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12 Conference) jumped seven spots to No. 5 and the Longhorns (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) dropped six spots to No. 9.

No. 10 Southern California (6-0, 4-0 Pacific-12 Conference) dropped again after narrowly surviving at home against Colorado in triple overtime.

No. 6 Penn State (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten), No. 7 Washington (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) and No. 8 Oregon (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) each stayed put to complete the top 10.

