Notre Dame beats No. 5 Clemson 35-14

Loss ends 14-game winning streak by Tigers
Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Howard Cross III takes bow after sacking Clemson Tigers QB DJ Uiagalelei, Nov. 5, 2022
Notre Dame defensive lineman Howard Cross III takes a bow after sacking Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei during the first half Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in South Bend, Ind.
Posted at 1:49 AM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 01:49:00-05

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Prince Kollie scored on a blocked punt, Benjamin Morrison returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown and had another interception to set up another score as Notre Dame earned its second straight win over a ranked opponent, beating No. 5 Clemson 35-14.

It was just the third win over a top-10 opponent for Notre Dame (6-3) in its past 10 games since 2018.

The loss ended a 14-game winning streak by the Tigers (8-1), the longest active streak among FBS teams.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney pulled DJ Uiagalelei for a second straight game, but this time it backfired.

Cade Klubnik was intercepted by Morrison on his first pass. The Irish scored three plays later on Audric Estime's 2-yard run to make it 21-0.

