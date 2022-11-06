Notre Dame beats No. 5 Clemson 35-14

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Prince Kollie scored on a blocked punt, Benjamin Morrison returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown and had another interception to set up another score as Notre Dame earned its second straight win over a ranked opponent, beating No. 5 Clemson 35-14.

It was just the third win over a top-10 opponent for Notre Dame (6-3) in its past 10 games since 2018.

The loss ended a 14-game winning streak by the Tigers (8-1), the longest active streak among FBS teams.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney pulled DJ Uiagalelei for a second straight game, but this time it backfired.

Cade Klubnik was intercepted by Morrison on his first pass. The Irish scored three plays later on Audric Estime's 2-yard run to make it 21-0.