No. 4 USC falls to Utah in Pac-12, all but ending College Football Playoff hope

Loss opens way for Ohio State to possibly make playoff
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, right, hands the trophy to quarterback Cameron Rising, center, after Utah defeated Southern California 47-24 in the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas.
(AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
Posted at 10:55 AM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 10:55:58-05

LAS VEGAS — No. 12 Utah pounded a limping, bloodied Caleb Williams and roared past fourth-ranked Southern California 47-24 to not only win the Pac-12 Championship, but all but end USC's College Football Playoff hopes.

The loss by the Trojans could open the way for Ohio State to find a way in the CFP.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) is tackled by Utah safeties R.J. Hubert (11) and Cole Bishop (8) during the first half of the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas.
USC is fourth in the CFP rankings, the Buckeyes are one step behind. Utah is heading to the Rose Bowl, but the Utes already were going there regardless of this outcome.

They are responsible for USC's only losses, having edged the Trojans 43-42 on Oct. 15 in Salt Lake City.

