No. 18 Notre Dame blanks Boston College 44-0

Snow game coldest at Notre Dame in 9 years
Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Fighting Irish in snow, Nov. 19, 2022
Darron Cummings/AP
Boston College quarterback Emmett Morehead throws during the second half against Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 44-0.
Posted at 6:33 PM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 18:33:08-05

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Cornerback Benjamin Morrison had three interceptions, the Notre Dame defense forced two fumbles and the No. 18 Irish scored on their first eight possessions to beat Boston College 44-0 on Saturday.

The 8-3 Fighting Irish won their ninth straight against Boston College and now has a 28-game regular-season winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference teams to 28.

The temperature at game time was 27 degrees, making it the coldest game at Notre Dame in nine years, and heavy snow fell through much of the third quarter.

