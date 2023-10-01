Watch Now
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Miami moves up, Florida State stays put, Florida falls out of Associated Press top 25

No. 17 Hurricanes continue climb; Seminoles remain No. 5, drop in coaches poll
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke throws the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Philadelphia.
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke throws the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke throws the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Posted at 4:48 PM, Oct 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-01 17:02:14-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Miami moved up one spot, Florida State stayed put and Florida fell out of the latest Associated Press top 25 poll released Sunday.

The Hurricanes (4-0) are now ranked No. 17 after having the weekend off ahead of their Atlantic Coast Conference opener against Georgia Tech.

But the Gators (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) dropped out of the rankings after losing at Kentucky 33-14 – their third straight loss to the Wildcats.

Kentucky Wildcats running back Ray Davis runs through Florida Gators defenders, Sept. 30, 2023
Florida cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. pressures Kentucky running back Ray Davis during the second half Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Lexington, Ky.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles remained ranked fifth in the AP poll, but they dropped one spot in the coaches poll despite not playing. They're now ranked No. 5 in both polls.

The top seven teams in the AP poll remained unchanged. No. 8 Oregon and No. 9 Southern California swapped spots after the Ducks pounded Stanford 42-6 and the Trojans struggled in a 48-41 win at Colorado.

Notre Dame moved back into the top 10 after beating previously undefeated Duke 21-14.

Florida State returns to action next Saturday at home against Virginia Tech.

Florida State Seminoles QB Jordan Travis throws pass during first half at Clemson Tigers, Sept. 23, 2023
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis throws a pass during the first half against Clemson, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C.

Miami and Florida State will meet Nov. 11 in Tallahassee.

Florida is back at home next Saturday against Vanderbilt.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!