McKenzie Milton, D'Eriq King team up to form NIL company for college athletes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Who says rivals don't make good business partners?

Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton and Miami quarterback D'Eriq King were among the first college athletes to enter the NCAA marketplace Thursday as co-founders of a new company aimed at providing avenues for student-athletes to profit off their name, likeness and image.

Milton and King signed on as co-founders of Dreamfield just minutes after a new Florida law took effect that allows college athletes to profit from their NIL.

On the eve of Florida and other states with similar laws that were to take effect Thursday, the NCAA adopted a rule change allowing for all college athletes to benefit, offering loose guidelines to schools in states without a law and putting the onus on institutions and their athletic conferences to come up with policies for how to regulate and monitor such deals.

Ethan Hyman/AP Miami quarterback D'Eriq King runs past North Carolina State linebacker Isaiah Moore (obscured at left) during the first half of a game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C.

"Supercharge your marketing efforts by booking local college sport superstars," a message on the Dreamfield website reads. "Dreamfield makes it easy to create memorable events and outstanding marketing campaigns."

By the early Thursday afternoon, 43 college football players had listings on the Dreamfield website. Milton and King led all players with a $2,000 per hour price tag, followed by Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral with a $1,000 listing. Other notable players listed include Indiana quarterback Michael Penix ($500) and Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham ($300).

One basketball player -- Florida State freshman guard Matthew Cleveland -- is also listed.

Milton is believed to be the first active college athlete to have his own non-fungible token, or NFT, a unique form of digital art that can't be replicated and is purchased using cryptocurrency.

"This is an opportunity for me to get my foot in the door to start being an entrepreneur, but this is also something that I'm passionate about, helping college athletes monetize off their name, image and likeness," Milton told ESPN.com.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton watches warmups before a game against Tulsa, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.

In addition to his deal with Dreamfield, King also launched his own website for the "fan's direct connection" to the Hurricanes star. It includes a shop to purchase King's apparel line and signed memorabilia.

Both players have yet to face each other at their respective schools.

King transferred to Miami before the start of the 2020 season and helped the Hurricanes rout Florida State 52-10, throwing for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

Milton hasn't played a game since suffering a devastating knee injury in 2018 that nearly forced the amputation of his right leg. The former Central Florida star transferred to FSU in January and is competing for the starting job.

The Hurricanes and Seminoles will meet Nov. 13 in Tallahassee.