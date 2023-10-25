Maryland co-offensive coordinator Kevin Sumlin arrested on DUI charge in Tampa, not with Terrapins

TAMPA, Fla. — Maryland co-offensive coordinator Kevin Sumlin is not with the Terrapins this week after his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence last weekend in Florida.

The former head coach at Houston, Texas A&M and Arizona was arrested early Saturday on U.S. Highway 301 in Tampa and later released on bond, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

Sumlin, 59, refused a breathalyzer test, according to the report, which in Florida results in a license suspension of at least one year.

The incident took place during Maryland's bye week.

Rick Scuteri/AP Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin reacts to a call in the second half against Colorado, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz.

Maryland head coach Michael Locksley said Tuesday that Sumlin will face disciplinary action, but he declined to specify or say whether Sumlin would return to the team.

"We're aware of the charges," Sumlin said. "It's disappointing. As coaches, we have to set the example and model the behavior that we want (from) our players, and we take it very seriously. At the same time, I will also say he's part of our football family, and we're going to support Kevin."

Sumlin is co-offensive coordinator, tight ends coach and associate head coach for the Terrapins. He came to Maryland after spending the spring of 2022 as head coach of the United States Football League's Houston Gamblers.

The DUI charge carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.