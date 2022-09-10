Watch Now
Marshall upsets No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21

Marcus Freeman falls to 0-3 as head coach of Fighting Irish
Marshall Thundering Herd running back Khalan Laborn dives for TD at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Sept. 10, 2022
Michael Conroy/AP
Marshall running back Khalan Laborn dives in for a touchdown against Notre Dame during the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in South Bend, Ind.
Posted at 6:29 PM, Sep 10, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Khalan Laborn ran for 163 yards as Marshall shocked No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 on Saturday.

Marcus Freeman became the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games.

Marshall Thundering Herd receiver Jayden Harrison runs after catch at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Sept. 10, 2022
Marshall wide receiver Jayden Harrison runs after a catch against Notre Dame during the first half Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in South Bend, Ind.

Gilmore, the brother of Stephon Gilmore of the Indianapolis Colts, picked off a pass by Tyler Buchner with 4:35 left, raced to the end zone and then jumped into the stands where Marshall fans were already celebrating the victory.

Marshall (2-0), the first Sun Belt Conference team to play at Notre Dame Stadium, beat a team ranked in the top 10 for just the second time in school history.

