Marshall upsets No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Khalan Laborn ran for 163 yards as Marshall shocked No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 on Saturday.

Marcus Freeman became the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games.

Michael Conroy/AP Marshall wide receiver Jayden Harrison runs after a catch against Notre Dame during the first half Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in South Bend, Ind.

Gilmore, the brother of Stephon Gilmore of the Indianapolis Colts, picked off a pass by Tyler Buchner with 4:35 left, raced to the end zone and then jumped into the stands where Marshall fans were already celebrating the victory.

Marshall (2-0), the first Sun Belt Conference team to play at Notre Dame Stadium, beat a team ranked in the top 10 for just the second time in school history.