Keiser University football pushes for title while coach battles medical emergency

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Keiser University football team is pushing for another national championship. It comes as their coach battles an ongoing medical emergency.

A few weeks ago, their head coach, Myles Russ, had to step away from the team.

"We play for him, and we play for us always. Knowing that he's fighting just as hard as we are every day, it's just that much more motivation to go out and do our best every single day," said Keiser quarterback Shea Spencer.

Russ' absence is felt throughout the team, but his squad is playing every snap in his honor.

"It just brings more fire. I feel sorry for the opponent a little bit more; it just brings that type of heat to the table," said defensive tackle Tai Lologo.

The word culture is what players and coaches use when describing the winning mindset instilled in the team.

In fact, that culture has defensive coordinator Peter Davila effortlessly stepping in for Russ.

"It's just another day at the office. Everything I do as the coach is about these players; personal accolades really mean nothing to me. I'm more concerned with the enrichment of the players," said Davila.

That mindset is what has Keiser in the midst of history.

Their next playoff game is against No. 6 Marian University, Indiana, on Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

If they win, they will be in the semifinals.

They are seeking their fourth straight trip to the NAIA national championship game, winning the title in 2023.

"That's all we've done all year is focus on ourselves. We never play for the opponent; we play for ourselves. It's not going to be a hard task," said Lologo.

At 11-0 on the season, the Seahawks are the No. 2 team in the playoffs and are using the sour taste of a 2024 national championship loss to propel them to soar into new heights.

"It's exciting. It's playoff football. A lot of teams aren't playing. It's a blessing to be out here every day to serve the lord with the abilities he's blessed us with," Spencer said.

The NAIA football national championship game is Dec. 20 in Fort Worth.