James Colzie III named head football coach at Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Willie Simmons resigned, Florida A&M has found his replacement.

James Colzie III had his interim tag stripped Saturday and was announced as the new permanent head coach of the Rattlers.

Colzie replaces Simmons, who spent six seasons at FAMU before leaving to become running backs coach at Duke under Manny Diaz.

"I am thrilled to announce coach James Colzie Ill as our new head football coach," FAMU athletic director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes said in a statement. "Coach Colzie's dedication as interim head coach and now as our permanent leader exemplifies his commitment to excellence."

Colzie joined the Rattlers in 2022, serving as cornerbacks coach. He is a Miami native who played the position at Florida State.