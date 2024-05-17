It's in the game: Gators, Seminoles, Hurricanes appear in EA Sports College Football 25 trailer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's premier college football programs are well represented in the trailer for the sport's new video game, which is making its return this season after a more than 10-year absence.

The Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes are all featured in the new trailer for the upcoming EA Sports video game, released Friday morning on YouTube.

In the nearly 2-minute trailer, Florida players are seen rubbing a gator head on display in the locker room. There's also an appearance by Albert the Alligator, Florida's anthropomorphic mascot, doing the gator chop.

About a minute into the trailer, the electronic recreation of Florida State running back Roydell Williams is seen spinning away from some defenders on his way to more yardage in front of a partisan home crowd at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

Near the end of the trailer, Miami players are seen celebrating while running back Mark Fletcher Jr. flashes the "U" symbol.

It's been more than a decade since college football players took the field in EA Sports' popular NCAA Football series, discontinued after the 2013 season amid name, image and likeness disputes.

EA Sports released its first college football game in 1993 – then-known as Bill Walsh College Football. It was rebranded as College Football USA in 1995 before being christened NCAA Football with the release of 1997's NCAA Football 98.

To date, two Florida quarterbacks – Danny Wuerffel (NCAA Football 98) and Tim Tebow (NCAA Football 11) – and one Florida State quarterback – Chris Weinke (NCAA Football 2002) – have previously graced the cover. All three won the Heisman Trophy.

John Raoux/AP Florida Gators quarterback and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, seen here scrambling against Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2009, appeared on the cover of EA Sports NCAA Football 11.

More than 12,000 college football players have opted to appear in this season's game. Players who agreed to appear receive $600 and a free copy of the game.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards are the cover players for this year's game.

The video game is scheduled to be released on July 19.