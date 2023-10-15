Hurricanes fall out of top 25 after second straight loss

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida State stayed put after a dominating victory and Miami fell out of the rankings after losing its second straight game.

The Hurricanes (4-2, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) dropped out of The Associated Press top 25 poll Sunday after their 41-31 loss at North Carolina (6-0, 3-0).

It was the second consecutive loss for the Hurricanes after Miami started the season 4-0.

Chris Seward/AP Miami head coach Mario Cristobal watches the action during the first half against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Tar Heels moved into the top 10 with the win.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles (6-0, 4-0) remain at No. 4 after a 41-3 win against Syracuse (4-3, 0-3) at home.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis looks for a receiver as Syracuse defensive lineman Kevon Darton pursues him during the first half Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida State is off to its best start since 2015. The Seminoles, who have one first-place vote, host No. 16 Duke (5-1, 2-0) for homecoming next weekend.

Georgia (7-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference), Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten Conference) and Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) are ranked ahead of Florida State, which is also No. 4 in the coaches poll.

Florida (5-2, 3-1 SEC) remains unranked despite a comeback win at South Carolina, but the Gators are receiving votes in both polls.