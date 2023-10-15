Watch Now
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Hurricanes fall out of top 25 after second straight loss

Seminoles stay at No. 4 after improving to 6-0
Miami Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke battles North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Power Echols and defensive lineman Myles Murphy for football after fumble, Oct. 14, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Chris Seward/AP
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke battles North Carolina linebacker Power Echols (23) and defensive lineman Myles Murphy (8) for a fumble during the second half Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Murphy recovered the fumble.
Miami Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke battles North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Power Echols and defensive lineman Myles Murphy for football after fumble, Oct. 14, 2023
Posted at 7:15 PM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 19:22:41-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida State stayed put after a dominating victory and Miami fell out of the rankings after losing its second straight game.

The Hurricanes (4-2, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) dropped out of The Associated Press top 25 poll Sunday after their 41-31 loss at North Carolina (6-0, 3-0).

It was the second consecutive loss for the Hurricanes after Miami started the season 4-0.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal on sideline in first half at North Carolina Tar Heels, Oct. 14, 2023
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal watches the action during the first half against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Tar Heels moved into the top 10 with the win.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles (6-0, 4-0) remain at No. 4 after a 41-3 win against Syracuse (4-3, 0-3) at home.

Florida State Seminoles QB Jordan Travis (13) looks for receiver as Syracuse defensive lineman Kevon Darton pursues him in first half, Oct. 14, 2023
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis looks for a receiver as Syracuse defensive lineman Kevon Darton pursues him during the first half Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida State is off to its best start since 2015. The Seminoles, who have one first-place vote, host No. 16 Duke (5-1, 2-0) for homecoming next weekend.

Georgia (7-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference), Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten Conference) and Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) are ranked ahead of Florida State, which is also No. 4 in the coaches poll.

Florida (5-2, 3-1 SEC) remains unranked despite a comeback win at South Carolina, but the Gators are receiving votes in both polls.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!