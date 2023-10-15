Hurricanes fall out of top 25 after second straight loss

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida State stayed put after a dominating victory and Miami fell out of the rankings after losing its second straight game.
The Hurricanes (4-2, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) dropped out of The Associated Press top 25 poll Sunday after their 41-31 loss at North Carolina (6-0, 3-0).
It was the second consecutive loss for the Hurricanes after Miami started the season 4-0.
The Tar Heels moved into the top 10 with the win.
Meanwhile, the Seminoles (6-0, 4-0) remain at No. 4 after a 41-3 win against Syracuse (4-3, 0-3) at home.
Florida State is off to its best start since 2015. The Seminoles, who have one first-place vote, host No. 16 Duke (5-1, 2-0) for homecoming next weekend.
Georgia (7-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference), Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten Conference) and Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) are ranked ahead of Florida State, which is also No. 4 in the coaches poll.
Florida (5-2, 3-1 SEC) remains unranked despite a comeback win at South Carolina, but the Gators are receiving votes in both polls.