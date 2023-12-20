Watch Now
Here's who signed with Miami Hurricanes during early signing period for 2024

Hurricanes ink Georgia QB Judd Anderson, several South Florida recruits
Miami Hurricanes mascot Sebastian the Ibis leads team onto field at Hard Rock Stadium before game, Oct. 7, 2023
Miami mascot Sebastian the Ibis leads the Hurricanes onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium before the start of a game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 8:48 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 08:49:30-05

The Miami Hurricanes turned to Georgia to find their next quarterback.

Judd Anderson, from Warner Robins, Georgia, signed a national letter of intent with the Hurricanes on Wednesday, which marked the start of the early signing period.

The Hurricanes, led by Miami native Mario Cristobal, have been working to keep South Florida's top recruits close to home. So far, so good.

Miami has signed seven players from Broward or Miami-Dade counties thus far.

Here is a look at the full list of signees, which will be updated throughout the day:

