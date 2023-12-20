Here's who signed with Miami Hurricanes during early signing period for 2024

The Miami Hurricanes turned to Georgia to find their next quarterback.

Judd Anderson, from Warner Robins, Georgia, signed a national letter of intent with the Hurricanes on Wednesday, which marked the start of the early signing period.

The Hurricanes, led by Miami native Mario Cristobal, have been working to keep South Florida's top recruits close to home. So far, so good.

Miami has signed seven players from Broward or Miami-Dade counties thus far.

Here is a look at the full list of signees, which will be updated throughout the day:

Welcome to the Canes family, @_abrammurray!



🏈 Kicker

🏠 Shreveport, LA

📕 CE Byrd#GoCanes | NSD24 pic.twitter.com/g5F4fxlnNZ — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023