Watch Now
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Georgia overtakes Ohio State as No. 1 team in College Football Playoff rankings

Bulldogs would meet Florida State in semifinal if playoff started today
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart works with offensive linemen before game, Nov. 14, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Hakim Wright Sr./AP
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart works with linemen before a game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Athens, Ga.
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart works with offensive linemen before game, Nov. 14, 2023
Posted at 11:13 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 23:37:24-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Georgia is the new No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and would meet No. 4 Florida State in a semifinal game if the four-team postseason tournament began today.

The Bulldogs and second-ranked Ohio State swapped spots in the third College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday night, but the top four teams remain the same.

Behind the Buckeyes is No. 3 Michigan, followed by the fourth-ranked Seminoles.

Ohio State was No. 1 in the first two College Football Playoff rankings of the 2023 season.

Undefeated Washington is just behind Florida State at No. 5, followed by one-loss teams Oregon, Texas and Alabama.

College Football Playoff Rankings (11/14/23)

RankTeamRecord
No. 1Georgia10-0
No. 2Ohio State10-0
No. 3Michigan10-0
No. 4Florida State10-0
No. 5Washington10-0
No. 6Oregon9-1
No. 7Texas9-1
No. 8Alabama9-1
No. 9Missouri8-2
No. 10Louisville9-1
No. 11Oregon State8-2
No. 12Penn State8-2
No. 13Mississippi8-2
No. 14Oklahoma8-2
No. 15LSU7-3
No. 16Iowa8-2
No. 17Arizona7-3
No. 18Tennessee7-3
No. 19Notre Dame7-3
No. 20North Carolina8-2
No. 21Kansas State7-3
No. 22Utah7-3
No. 23Oklahoma State7-3
No. 24Tulane9-1
No. 25Kansas7-3

Missouri and Louisville were new to the top 10 this week.

Ohio State was No. 1 in the first two College Football Playoff rankings of the 2023 season.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines will meet two weekends from now in the regular-season finale.

Washington is poised to supplant either Michigan or Ohio State for the final playoff spot, assuming the loser of the border rivalry drops out of the top four.

Oregon, Texas, Alabama and Louisville are likely best positioned to cause chaos in the final year of the four-team playoff before the field expands to 12 teams next season.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE