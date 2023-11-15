Georgia overtakes Ohio State as No. 1 team in College Football Playoff rankings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Georgia is the new No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and would meet No. 4 Florida State in a semifinal game if the four-team postseason tournament began today.

The Bulldogs and second-ranked Ohio State swapped spots in the third College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday night, but the top four teams remain the same.

Behind the Buckeyes is No. 3 Michigan, followed by the fourth-ranked Seminoles.

Ohio State was No. 1 in the first two College Football Playoff rankings of the 2023 season.

Undefeated Washington is just behind Florida State at No. 5, followed by one-loss teams Oregon, Texas and Alabama.

College Football Playoff Rankings (11/14/23)

Rank Team Record No. 1 Georgia 10-0 No. 2 Ohio State 10-0 No. 3 Michigan 10-0 No. 4 Florida State 10-0 No. 5 Washington 10-0 No. 6 Oregon 9-1 No. 7 Texas 9-1 No. 8 Alabama 9-1 No. 9 Missouri 8-2 No. 10 Louisville 9-1 No. 11 Oregon State 8-2 No. 12 Penn State 8-2 No. 13 Mississippi 8-2 No. 14 Oklahoma 8-2 No. 15 LSU 7-3 No. 16 Iowa 8-2 No. 17 Arizona 7-3 No. 18 Tennessee 7-3 No. 19 Notre Dame 7-3 No. 20 North Carolina 8-2 No. 21 Kansas State 7-3 No. 22 Utah 7-3 No. 23 Oklahoma State 7-3 No. 24 Tulane 9-1 No. 25 Kansas 7-3

Missouri and Louisville were new to the top 10 this week.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines will meet two weekends from now in the regular-season finale.

Washington is poised to supplant either Michigan or Ohio State for the final playoff spot, assuming the loser of the border rivalry drops out of the top four.

Oregon, Texas, Alabama and Louisville are likely best positioned to cause chaos in the final year of the four-team playoff before the field expands to 12 teams next season.