Georgia up big early on Michigan in College Football Playoff semifinal at Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Georgia is well on its way to a rematch.

The third-ranked Bulldogs were leading No. 2 Michigan 27-3 at halftime of the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Orange Bowl.

Assuming Georgia wins, the Bulldogs would meet top-ranked Alabama again in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Alabama, which defeated No. 4 Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl semifinal earlier in the day, blew out the previously undefeated Bulldogs 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference title game.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, including a 57-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Burton with less than two minutes remaining before the break.

James Cook was also impressive, rushing three times for 25 yards and catching two passes for 60 yards. Cook's 53-yard catch on third-and-3 set up Jack Podlesny's second field goal of the half -- a 28-yarder that gave Georgia a 20-3 lead.

Jim Rassol/AP Georgia running back James Cook is tackled by Michigan linebacker Junior Colson after a second-quarter catch in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

His older brother, former Florida State and current Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, was MVP of the 2016 Orange Bowl against Michigan.

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara completed 8-of-12 attempts for 72 yards, but he was intercepted by Georgia's Derion Kendrick in the second quarter and also sacked twice.

The lone points for the Wolverines came off a 36-yard field goal by Jake Moody in the second quarter.