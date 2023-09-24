Gators, Hurricanes move up in rankings; Seminoles slip again despite win

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes have moved up in the college football rankings, while the Florida State Seminoles slid another spot in both polls despite remaining undefeated.

Miami moved up two more spots to No. 18 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll released Sunday. The Hurricanes (4-0) are also No. 18 in the coaches poll, moving up three spots after crushing Temple 41-7.

Florida is No. 22 in the AP poll and made its debut in the coaches poll at No. 23. The Gators (3-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) jumped up three spots in the AP poll after their 22-7 victory against Charlotte.

(AP Photo/John Raoux) Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) looks for running room after a reception as he is chased by Charlotte linebacker Demetrius Knight II (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles dropped another spot to No. 5 after a 31-24 overtime victory at Clemson, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers and winning at "Death Valley" for the first time in a decade.

It's the second straight week that the Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) have dropped in the AP poll despite a 10-game winning streak dating back to last season.

Florida State climbed to as high as No. 3 after an impressive season-opening victory against LSU and demolishing Southern Mississippi in its home opener. However, the Seminoles have struggled in back-to-back ACC road games, blowing a 31-10 lead at Boston College before hanging on to win 31-29 and then narrowly escaping Clemson with a win.

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C.

Still, the Seminoles received three first-place votes in the AP poll.

They also dropped one spot to No. 4 in the coaches poll.

The Gators are one of seven SEC teams in the rankings, joining top-ranked Georgia, No. 12 Alabama, No. 13 LSU, No. 20 Mississippi and No. 23 Missouri.

Florida State and Miami join No. 15 North Carolina and No. 17 Duke as ACC teams ranked in the top 25.

The Seminoles have next weekend off before a three-game home stand against Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Duke.

Miami is also off next weekend and begins ACC play Oct. 7 against Georgia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium.