Gators, Hurricanes drop in both polls

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida and Miami both dropped in the rankings Sunday after shaky performances over the weekend.
The Gators (2-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) dropped two spots to No. 20 in The Associated Press top 25 poll and one spot to No. 22 in the coaches poll after surviving a scare Saturday night at home against South Florida 31-28.
Meanwhile, the Hurricanes (2-1) fell 12 spots to No. 25 in both polls after being held without a touchdown in a 17-9 loss at then-No. 24 Texas A&M.
The Aggies moved up one spot after rebounding from last weekend's upset loss to Appalachian State.
Washington moved into the polls after beating then-No. 11 Michigan State 39-28. The Huskies are now ranked 18th and 24th, respectively. The Spartans fell out of the rankings after the loss.
Defending national champion Georgia remained the No. 1 team in the country after defeating South Carolina 48-7. The Bulldogs have only allowed 10 points through three games this season.
The rest of the top seven in the AP poll – No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Southern California -- remain unchanged. Kentucky and Oklahoma State flip-flopped at No. 8 and No. 9, while Arkansas rounds out the top 10.
Florida will be tested next weekend when the Gators travel to No. 11 Tennessee (3-0).
Miami is on the road again next weekend at Middle Tennessee.
Florida State fans were likely disappointed to remain outside the top 25 despite being the only 3-0 team in the state. The Seminoles rallied to a 35-31 victory at Louisville on Friday night, despite losing starting quarterback Jordan Travis to an injury.